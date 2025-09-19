Jury finds man guilty of killing Pittsburgh man in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A jury found a man accused of killing a Pittsburgh man in Butler guilty.

According to court documents, Nathan Dale Michael, 28, of Butler, was found guilty of killing a man in Butler County last year.

A 38-year-old man from Pittsburgh was shot and killed on Spooner Drive, near Butler Community College, on June 23 last year.

He was originally charged with criminal homicide, but that charge was changed to murder of the third degree, which was what Michael was found guilty of.

Michael is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 23.

