Person shot near Butler County Community College

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A person was shot near Butler County Community College on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to a location across from the college’s entrance at 10:27 p.m., Butler County 911 confirms.

The person was reportedly shot multiple times. We’re working to get an update on the victim’s condition.

Butler Township police are handling the investigation.

