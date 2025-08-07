Jury finds man guilty of third-degree murder in 2024 Fayette County stabbing death

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was found guilty of a deadly 2024 stabbing in Fayette County.

A jury on Wednesday convicted Sylvester Conaway of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of Shawn Hriscise in February 2024.

Conaway stabbed Hriscise during an argument outside a Redstone Township home.

After the verdict was read, Hriscise’s mother commended the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office and investigators, saying they sought justice for her son and got it.

“All I wanted was for someone to fight for my son, and that’s exactly what he did,” Christine Campbell said.

Conaway is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

