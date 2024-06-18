‘Just devastating’: Community coming together to help Avonmore bar owners rebuild after fire

AVONMORE, Pa. — The fire at My Buddy’s Place, a bar in Avonmore, has hit close to home for many people in the small community.

“Its just devastating. Absolutely, it’s just devastating,” said Andrea Altmire, the bar manager of Cool Water Saloon in Apollo.

One of her employees, Mackenzie Mitchell, lived in an apartment above My Buddy’s Place. She lost everything, including her dog. Altmire quickly sprang into action.

“One of her friends reached out and asked if we could do a benefit, something like that,” Altmire said.

And that’s exactly what they’re doing.

On Sunday, June 30, Cool Water Saloon is holding a benefit with proceeds going to Mitchell. They’re also selling shirts to help raise money for her and will have a Chinese Auction.

“T-shirts are $20, and all the proceeds after that go to MacKenzie. The plates of food are $5, and the Chinese auction we haven’t made it that far yet,” Altmire said.

People are also dropping off clothing donations at Cool Water Saloon. Mitchell wears medium to large shirts, large pants and size 8½ shoes.

One man stopped at the bar Tuesday to drop off some clothes, and plans to bring more on Friday.

“About four pairs of shoes, a bunch of clothes, like some dresses, shirts,” Jerry Hasychak said.

Pete Clever, the other tenant, also lost everything. His daughter has set up a GoFundMe to help him get back on his feet.

Altmire hopes the community helps him, and the bar owner, too.

“The community’s just amazing, and I hope they’re doing the same for everyone that was involved,” Altmire said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group