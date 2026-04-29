Kacey Musgaves performing in Pittsburgh during ‘Middle of Nowhere’ tour

PITTSBURGH — A popular country artist is returning to Pittsburgh in the fall.

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves kicks off her “Middle of Nowhere” tour in August. The tour is named after her sixth studio album, which releases on Friday.

The tour stops at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 8.

Presale tickets are available starting May 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 8 at 10 a.m.

Click here to see all tour dates or learn more about presale.

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