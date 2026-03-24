Kamin Science Center adds evening showings of ‘The Football Town’ ahead of NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Due to popular demand, and as the excitement for the NFL Draft grows in Pittsburgh, the Kamin Science Center is adding special showings of NFL Films’ documentary “The Football Town.”

The documentary is NFL Films’ first-ever immersive format documentary and highlights Western Pennsylvania’s history of football. It features appearances by Steelers legends like Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis, Joey Porter Sr. and James Harrison. Pittsburgh area native Pat McAfee provides the narration.

Kamin Science Center just added screenings on select evenings leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The screenings are expected to sell out, so visitors are encouraged to get tickets in advance.

Click here to learn more or buy tickets.

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