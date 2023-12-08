Karns City quarterback Mason Martin back at UPMC Mercy, ready to resume rehabilitation

PITTSBURGH — Karns City quarterback Mason Martin has returned to UPMC Mercy Hospital.

>>> Karns City quarterback hospitalized after collapsing on the field Friday night

According to a post from his father, Denny Martin, Mason has been more alert and awake since receiving his new shunt and is ready to resume his rehabilitaton.

Denny said he feels like Mason is more ready now than he was three weeks ago and is excited to see his progress.

>>> Father of Karns City quarterback who collapsed on field sends thanks to community for recent support

Denny also said in the post:

I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at Presby. That place has been my home for the last three months and everyone there has felt like family. I’ve spoken many times about the staff on 6fg, but I have felt so much love throughout the entire hospital. From the lady at the information desk that wept when she found out Stacy passed, to the cleaning lady whom I never met pull aside in the hallway to tell me she is praying for me and my son. I can’t forget the sweet ladies in the cafeteria who always took good care of me. One in particular would whisper to me “how’s he doing?” almost everyday. The Patient Relations Department helped me out in a huge way and I’ll be forever grateful. Just about everyday a different person would ask about Mason and let me know they’re praying for him. I’m glad to be leaving and beginning the next chapter, but I will definitely miss that place.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group