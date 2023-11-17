‘Just another obstacle’: Karns City quarterback Mason Martin fighting different infection

PITTSBURGH — Karns City quarterback Mason Martin tested positive for a different infection days after his meningitis cleared.

According to a post from his father, Denny Martin, it didn’t take long for the meningitis to clear. Tuesday would’ve been three days positive and Mason could’ve received a new shunt.

The doctor decided to wait and put the shunt in the next day.

By Wednesday, Mason’s white blood count increased, causing the doctor to delay the surgery by two days.

Thursday morning, Mason became very sick. By the afternoon, his cranial fluid cultures grew and tested positive for a different, undisclosed infection.

Mason had an MRI Friday morning to see if the fluid infected his cranial flap. It hasn’t yet, so the Infectious Disease Department decided to be aggressive with the antibiotics to prevent the bacteria from reaching the flag.

“It’s just another obstacle and hopefully he’s just getting them all out of the way now,” Denny Martin said.

