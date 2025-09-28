Kenneth Gainwell’s Career Day Leads Steelers over Vikings, 24-21

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a significant blow an hour and a half before kickoff, when starting running back Jaylen Warren, who led the team in rushing and receiving over the first three weeks of the 2025 season, was ruled out due to injury.

But Kenneth Gainwell saved the day.

The Steelers’ backup running back, making just the fifth start of his NFL career, shone in Warren’s absence, scoring two touchdowns and leading the Steelers to a 24-21 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.

Gainwell finished the game with 19 carries for 99 yards to go along with the two scores. He also caught six passes for 35 yards. Gainwell set career highs in rushing attempts, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and yards from scrimmage.

He did it while facing a talented Vikings defense that was expecting the Steelers to run most of the game, as Pittsburgh barely trailed throughout the contest.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group