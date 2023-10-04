Kenny Pickett tests knee at practice

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was at least a limited participant in his team’s practice on Wednesday, as head coach Mike Tomlin predicted he would be.

Pickett, who suffered a left knee contusion on Sunday, was seen stretching and throwing during the portion of the practice open to photography, which does not include any team or full-contact periods. The Steelers are wearing pads for their practice, as Tomlin suggested they would after he perceived them to be the less physical team in their Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans.

Pickett was wearing a brace on his left knee, but otherwise participating in the same drills as backups Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Tomlin said that the quantity and quality of Pickett’s work at practice this week will determine whether or not he is able to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

