Kenny Pickett will practice Wednesday, could play against Ravens

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett is expected to practice “at some level” Wednesday, Mike Tomlin said in a press conference.

Pickett suffered a bone bruise and muscle strain against the Texans in his left knee when he was sacked on fourth down in the third quarter.

According to Sports Now Group Pittsburgh reporter Alan Saunders, what Pickett does in practice this week will determine his availability on Sunday. If Pickett does not start, Mitch Trubisky will.

Mike Tomlin said #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has a bone bruise. He will participate at some level in practice tomorrow. Amount and quality of his work this week will determine his availability for Sunday. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) October 3, 2023

Tomlin said left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is out with a knee sprain, tight end Pat Freiermuth is “doubtful” with a hamstring injury and defensive end DeMarvin Leal is in concussion protocol.

