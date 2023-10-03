Local

Kenny Pickett will practice Wednesday, could play against Ravens

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans



PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett is expected to practice “at some level” Wednesday, Mike Tomlin said in a press conference.

Pickett suffered a bone bruise and muscle strain against the Texans in his left knee when he was sacked on fourth down in the third quarter.

According to Sports Now Group Pittsburgh reporter Alan Saunders, what Pickett does in practice this week will determine his availability on Sunday. If Pickett does not start, Mitch Trubisky will.

Tomlin said left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is out with a knee sprain, tight end Pat Freiermuth is “doubtful” with a hamstring injury and defensive end DeMarvin Leal is in concussion protocol.

