Kennywood auctioning off 6 pieces from Thunderbolt mural

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood is auctioning off pieces of history for a good cause.

In celebration of the Thunderbolt Roller Coaster’s 100th birthday, the park is creating an all-new mural in partnership with Wicked Pittsburgh.

At the same time, the park is auctioning off six pieces of the former Thunderbolt mural, with proceeds benefitting 412 Food Rescue. The auction started on Tuesday and goes through July 7.

Local artists will create the new mural from Friday to Sunday during the start of Celebrate Pittsburgh, a new month-long event at the park that honors the Steel City.

