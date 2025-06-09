Kennywood officially opens after delay caused by water main break

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park has officially opened after a water main break caused a delay.

The park announced it was open around noon.

“Repairs to the water main have been made and guests are now entering the park today, Monday, June 9,” the park stated on social media. “We blame Jeeters. Thank you for your patience and understanding!”

In a statement Monday morning, Kennywood said a water main break in West Mifflin was affecting the park’s water supply.

The park said all Kennywood season passes would be valid at Sandcastle and Idlewild and SoakZone on Monday. Single-day tickets for Monday would become valid for any one day through Sept. 7.

