Kennywood hiring over 200 employees for upcoming Phantom Fall Fest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park is hiring over 200 employees for its upcoming Phantom Fall Fest.

The hiring event, scheduled for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will take place at Kennywood Park, where prospective employees can get interviewed, ask questions about available roles and learn more about the Phantom Fall Fest. The park is seeking people aged 16 and up for various positions.

During the hiring event, attendees will have the opportunity to see props from Kennywood’s haunted houses, learn about special effects and watch professional artists apply scare actor makeup.

Employees working during Phantom Fall Fest can earn up to $15 per hour and have opportunities for growth and career advancement within the park.

Phantom Fall Fest will run on select days from Sept. 12 through Nov. 1. The park will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, with an additional day on October 23 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group