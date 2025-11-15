Kennywood kicks off its festive season with opening night of Holiday Lights event

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood is glowing bright.

The annual Holiday Lights event opened for the season on Friday night.

The park is decorated with 3-million lights.

It currently has something you won’t find anywhere else in the state.

“Holiday Lights has become a real tradition for Pittsburghers and beyond. It’s a great way to celebrate the season, get in the spirit, see the lights. We’ve got the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Kennywood Content Manager Mark Frazee.

Holiday Lights is open select nights through January 4th.

