Kennywood offers 21+ nights at end of August

Kennywood is offering a limited-time opportunity to enjoy all the thrills of the park without crowds of kids.

On Friday, Aug. 22, and Friday, Aug. 29, from 7 p.m. to midnight, the park will be exclusively open to those 21 and older.

The historic park’s iconic rides and attractions, like the Steel Curtain, Phantoms Revenge, Jack Rabbit, and more, will all be open during the event.

Additionally, there will be local beer, wine and cocktails to enjoy. The park will also have a live DJ, karaoke, foam parties, games and more.

To attend, all guests must have a dated event ticket or an eligible season pass. Tickets are already on sale for $24.99.

Click here to learn more about the event or to get a ticket.

