Kennywood ready to welcome guests to opening night of 2025 Phantom Fall Fest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest kicks off its Halloween season tomorrow.

The park has different haunted houses, rides and scare zones for the festival.

During the day, the park will be family-friendly.

Channel 11 got a sneak peek of the newest haunted house this season: Detached.

“It is our most elaborate, detailed haunt yet. Guests will actually go through three distinct areas within the house that together tell the story of the puppet master,” said Director of Marketing Taylor Bulischeck.

The festival runs until November 1st.

Click here for tickets to Phantom Fall Fest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group