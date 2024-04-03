Kennywood reveals park upgrades for 126th season

Kennywood revealed park improvements and additions, a new local partnership and new entertainment for its 126th season, beginning Saturday, April 20.

The park’s highlights include the new Potato Smash bumper cars, new food and beverage locations, parkwide enhancements and an all-new special event.

Upgrades and new features include the transformation of the bumper cars, themed to Kennywood’s iconic fresh-cut Potato Patch fries. Potato Smash will feature 20 new cars modeled after the park’s signature snack.

The Turtle, the last operating ride of its kind in the world, has had a total restoration. Aero 360 also got an upgrade with vibrantly painted seats and an updated control system.

In partnership with Penn Brewery, Jeeters’ Pub, a hometown bar themed to Kennywood’s mascot from the 1970s, will feature eight draft beers, charcuterie boards, wings and other pub snacks. Another new food option, Carousel Burger Co., will commemorate Kennywood’s historic past in the park’s original Merry-Go-Round pavilion. It will feature burgers, milkshakes and more.

Other park improvements include a reimagined Wacky Wheel, the park’s 100-year-old miniature Ferris Wheel in Kiddieland, and the park’s largest retail space, the Lost Kennywood Gift Shop, which is undergoing a complete makeover.

Celebrate Pittsburgh will be held every Saturday and Sunday in July. Kennywood will celebrate everything that makes the Steel City a special place to live and play by putting Pittsburgh on display.

For more information, visit kennywood.com.

