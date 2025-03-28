Kennywood, Sandcastle holding job fair this weekend as they prepare for start of season

Kennywood Park and Sandcastle Water Park are holding a joint job fair this weekend ahead of their opening days.

Sandcastle, which will open on May 24, is currently hiring lifeguards with pay rates up to $15 per hour.

Kennywood, opening on April 12, is looking for additional ride operators to help run Phantom’s Revenge and the Steel Curtain.

Both parks are holding a job fair this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennywood. Those interested in applying can interview and even be offered a job on the spot.

According to a release, both parks are offering unique perks for employees such as free park admission, free tickets for friends and family, discounts in park and more.

