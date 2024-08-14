Local

Kennywood temporarily can’t serve its signature dip cone; here’s the treat it’s selling instead

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Kennywood

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood says it’s not able to serve one of the park’s sweet treats right now.

The park says it has run out of the double cone used for its signature dip cone. That’s because there’s a limited number of manufacturers that make the cones and even more limited production runs of the product.

A new batch of cones will be made soon, but in the meantime, the park is offering a different treat: a chocolate-dipped cheesecake.

