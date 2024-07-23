Kennywood’s first-ever drone show pays tribute to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — During Kennywood’s celebration of all things Pittsburgh, the park took to the skies for a new form of entertainment for guests.

On Saturday, hundreds of drones illuminated the night sky over the Lagoon, showing designs paying tribute to the Steel City, like Kenny the Kangaroo and the city’s skyline.

The show was part of Kennywood’s month-long event, Celebrate Pittsburgh, featuring the local art, culture, food and sports that make the city a special place to live. The event’s final weekend is July 27 and 28, where limited-time food and beer are the central attraction. Click here to learn more.

