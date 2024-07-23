Local

Kennywood’s first-ever drone show pays tribute to Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Kennywood's first-ever drone show

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — During Kennywood’s celebration of all things Pittsburgh, the park took to the skies for a new form of entertainment for guests.

On Saturday, hundreds of drones illuminated the night sky over the Lagoon, showing designs paying tribute to the Steel City, like Kenny the Kangaroo and the city’s skyline.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE DRONE SHOW

The show was part of Kennywood’s month-long event, Celebrate Pittsburgh, featuring the local art, culture, food and sports that make the city a special place to live. The event’s final weekend is July 27 and 28, where limited-time food and beer are the central attraction. Click here to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns
  • Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1M sold at local gas station
  • Lawsuits allege child sexual abuse of nearly 100 victims at local juvenile detention centers
  • VIDEO: Travelers still feeling effects of global IT outage
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read