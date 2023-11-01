Local

Kennywood’s Holiday Lights nominated for USA Today award

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Kennywood Holiday Lights

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood has earned a nomination for one of its themed events.

USA Today nominated the theme park in its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Theme Park Holiday Event.

The event earning the nomination is Holiday Lights, which begins Saturday Nov. 18.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Kennywood extends Holiday Lights season, will open on Nov. 18

The annual event turns Kennywood into a winter wonderland and offers family rides, festive foods and a nightly tree lighting.

Kennywood’s sister park, Dutch Wonderland, is also nominated for the same award.

You can vote for Kennywood as your favorite theme park holiday event by clicking here. You can vote once per day until Nov. 29 at noon.

The top 10 winning theme park holiday events will be announced on Dec. 8.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Butler City police looking for driver of car that hit 4-year-old on Halloween night
  • ‘He made an impact’: Loved ones remembering 18-year-old killed in Avalon crash
  • Phillip Phillips to headline Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night concert
  • VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Homestead shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read