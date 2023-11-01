Kennywood’s Holiday Lights nominated for USA Today award

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood has earned a nomination for one of its themed events.

USA Today nominated the theme park in its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Theme Park Holiday Event.

The event earning the nomination is Holiday Lights, which begins Saturday Nov. 18.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Kennywood extends Holiday Lights season, will open on Nov. 18

The annual event turns Kennywood into a winter wonderland and offers family rides, festive foods and a nightly tree lighting.

Kennywood’s sister park, Dutch Wonderland, is also nominated for the same award.

You can vote for Kennywood as your favorite theme park holiday event by clicking here. You can vote once per day until Nov. 29 at noon.

The top 10 winning theme park holiday events will be announced on Dec. 8.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group