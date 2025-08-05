Kids at UPMC Children’s Hospital learn about Pennsylvania history as part of America250PA initiative

PITTSBURGH — Kids at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh learned about Pennsylvania history as a way of marking America’s 250th anniversary.

The Keystone Classroom initiative teaches kids about history through storytelling and activities.

They met Benjamin Franklin and received goodie bags from the mascot for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“This initiative will actually reach 50,000 students across all 67 counties by the time it wraps up at the end of the year. and right now we are just around that 35,000 mark,” said Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America250PA.

Patients received coloring books and other Pennsylvania-themed treats to celebrate the anniversary.

