Kitten used by kids to play catch adopted by Western Pa. officer who saved him

ERIE, Pa. — A kitten was saved after kids were caught using him to play catch in Western Pennsylvania.

The ANNA Shelter in Erie posted that last week, City of Erie police were called to a report of kids playing catch with a kitten on the sidewalk.

Officer Martin arrived at the scene and found the kids tossing the kitten back and forth. He rescued the kitten and brought him to the ANNA Shelter.

The shelter said the kitten, who they named Oreo, had no broken bones but was in shock. He also had an upper respiratory infection.

Martin stopped in a few times to check on Oreo and decided over the holiday weekend to officially become his dad by fostering to adopt him.

“We thank him and all of our animal loving officers who keep us and the animals safe every day! Oreo will grow up safe and happy thanks to Officer Martin!” a Facebook post from the ANNA Shelter said.

