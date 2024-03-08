Local

Knife found after altercation at Penn Hills High School

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com



PENN HILLS, Pa. — A knife was found after an altercation at Penn Hills High School Friday.

The Penn Hills administration said an altercation broke out at the high school at around 12 p.m. Penn Hills police responded to the scene.

The situation was contained and administration said they ensured the safety of all students and staff.

During the investigation following the altercation, a knife was found, administration said. However, no injuries were reported because of the knife or the incident.

“The Penn Hills School District is following all applicable policies and procedures regarding this matter.  Penn Hills School District will not tolerate any violence in its schools or on its campuses. Thank you for your continued support of the Penn Hills School District,” the administration said.

