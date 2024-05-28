In the Know: Lifestyle mini-series highlighting happenings & more in the Pittsburgh region

IN THE KNOW is a lifestyle mini-series that highlights Pittsburgh and surrounding area happenings and more. This trendy show is fast-paced with fresh, relevant, and relatable content including a series segment on TV, radio, and social media platforms.

Tune in to learn about places to go, things to do, lifestyle, fashion tips, cooking, DIY and everyday helpful hints.

Each show will have a consistent theme leaving you “In The Know.”

Airs Thursdays on WPXI from 12:55 p.m. to 1 p.m.









