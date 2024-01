BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A popular Beaver County bakery is hitting the road: Kretchmar’s Bakery just started a food truck.

The truck, named “Goodies 2 Go”, will serve coffee, donuts and other baked goods.

According to Facebook, the first road test was held on Thursday.

The owners are planning on a second soft opening within the next week.

