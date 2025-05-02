Kuhn’s Market to give 1-day discount to help Pittsburghers restock their food after power outages

Another Pittsburgh-area supermarket is offering a discount to help people restock their food after strong storms knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.

Kuhn’s Market is running the 15% off promotion this Sunday, May 4.

It will be offered at all of its locations.

There is a 1 discount limit per customer, and it excludes milk, alcohol and tobacco.

Giant Eagle announced Thursday that it’s giving a 15% discount on Sunday at all its locations in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene and Indiana County.

