Labor Day Forecast: Temperature to drop slightly compared to weekend

PITTSBURGH — Welcome to a new week and a new season! Temperatures will only climb into the mid-70s today despite the sunshine, and there will be a refreshing north breeze at 5-10 mph.

With so much dry air, temperatures will fall fast once the sun goes down tonight. Most areas will wake up to morning lows in the mid to upper 40s. Kids will need light coats as they head back to school.

We’ll moderate back into the low 80s for mid-week, but humidity will remain low. That warming trend won’t last long as our next upper air system brings showers and cooler air again next weekend.

