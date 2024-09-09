Lane restrictions on Freedom Road Tuesday could cause traffic delays

Local

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A busy stretch of Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will have lane restrictions on Tuesday evening.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, there will be single-lane closures with flaggers on Freedom Road between Route 19 and Executive Drive, weather permitting.

The restriction is happening so crews can micro-surface the roadway.

PennDOT says drivers should expect delays because of the lane closures.

