Lane restrictions, ramp closures planned for Parkway East this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Part of the Parkway East will see single-lane restrictions this weekend.
Inbound traffic on I-376 approaching the Birmingham Bridge will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning for painting operations.
The following ramps will also close to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning:
- Westbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway East) ramp to northbound Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)
- Northbound Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) ramp to North 579/279 toward the Veterans Bridge
Ramp traffic will be detoured so crews can conduct painting operations and deck improvement work.
The following detour is in place:
- I-376 Westbound to the Boulevard of the Allies
- From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp
- Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp
- Follow Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies
- End detour
- I-376 Westbound to Northbound I-579
- From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp
- Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp
- From Grant Street, turn right onto Seventh Avenue
- Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard
- Take the left-hand ramp to North 579/East 380 toward Veterans Bridge/Bigelow Boulevard
- Take the ramp to North 579 toward the Veterans Bridge
- End detour
- Northbound Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) ramp to North 579/279 toward the Veterans Bridge
- From northbound Boulevard of the Allies, take the ramp to 19/51 toward the Liberty Bridge
- Cross the Liberty Bridge and continue through the Liberty Tunnel
- Turn right toward North Truck 19/North 51 West End
- Continue on northbound Route 51
- Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport
- Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown
- Bear left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown
- To continue to I-279, follow eastbound I-376 through the Fort Pitt Tunnel, take the ramp to North 279 (Exit 70C) – End detour
- To continue to the Crosstown Boulevard, take the eastbound I-376 ramp to South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown (Exit 69B)
- From southbound Route 51, take the Truck 19 South ramp toward Dormont/South Side
- Stay left toward Downtown/South Side
- Continue through the Liberty Tunnel and cross the Liberty Bridge – End detour
