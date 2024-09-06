Lane restrictions, ramp closures planned for Parkway East this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Part of the Parkway East will see single-lane restrictions this weekend.

Inbound traffic on I-376 approaching the Birmingham Bridge will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning for painting operations.

The following ramps will also close to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning:

Westbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway East) ramp to northbound Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Northbound Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) ramp to North 579/279 toward the Veterans Bridge

Ramp traffic will be detoured so crews can conduct painting operations and deck improvement work.

The following detour is in place:

I-376 Westbound to the Boulevard of the Allies

From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp



Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp



Follow Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies



End detour

I-376 Westbound to Northbound I-579

From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp



Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp



From Grant Street, turn right onto Seventh Avenue



Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard



Take the left-hand ramp to North 579/East 380 toward Veterans Bridge/Bigelow Boulevard



Take the ramp to North 579 toward the Veterans Bridge



End detour

Northbound Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) ramp to North 579/279 toward the Veterans Bridge

From northbound Boulevard of the Allies, take the ramp to 19/51 toward the Liberty Bridge



Cross the Liberty Bridge and continue through the Liberty Tunnel



Turn right toward North Truck 19/North 51 West End



Continue on northbound Route 51



Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport



Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown



Bear left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown



To continue to I-279, follow eastbound I-376 through the Fort Pitt Tunnel, take the ramp to North 279 (Exit 70C) – End detour

, follow eastbound I-376 through the Fort Pitt Tunnel, take the ramp to North 279 (Exit 70C) – End detour

To continue to the Crosstown Boulevard, take the eastbound I-376 ramp to South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown (Exit 69B)

, take the eastbound I-376 ramp to South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown (Exit 69B)

From southbound Route 51, take the Truck 19 South ramp toward Dormont/South Side



Stay left toward Downtown/South Side



Continue through the Liberty Tunnel and cross the Liberty Bridge – End detour

