Large donation stolen from local non-profit that helps underprivileged kids 

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A woman was seen on surveillance video stealing a large donation from a local non-profit for underprivileged children, Steel City Impact.

The President of Steel City Impact was having dinner with his wife at Il Pizzaiolo in Warrendale when the owner of the restaurant gifted them a generous gift card and an expensive bottle of wine. They tucked the black bag under the table and left, accidentally leaving it behind.

The family immediately contacted the restaurant to let them know, but the owner was not able to find anything under the table. When he checked the cameras, he saw a woman on video taking the bag. It was never returned to the restaurant or given to anyone as a lost item.

Tyra Grant is the executive director of Steel City Impact.

“I don’t think she even understood the ramifications of those actions,” Grant said. “If she had, she might not have done that.”

Steel City Impact says every dollar they are gifted covers operating costs, tutoring, extracurriculars and opportunities like job shadowing.

“On a daily basis I think the biggest things we do for them outside the opportunities is we feed these kids,” Grant added. “Oftentimes, this might be their last meal when they go home.”

Grant says she’s using this as a teachable moment for her kids.

“We’ve fostered that in our environment,” Grant said. “Integrity, telling the truth, no bullying, we’re a family. We don’t steal from family. We don’t lie.”

As for her message to the woman pictured carrying the donation not meant for her, Grant had this to say:

“Just do what’s right, mail it in, we don’t even have to see you. I think you’ve been on camera enough.”

Steel City Impact says they have a big golf outing coming up on May 12. They say they’re always looking for volunteers to donate their time or businesses to give these kids opportunities they might not otherwise have.

