Large portion of I-79 southbound shut down due to crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large portion of I-79 southbound is shut down due to a car crash.

Pennsylvania State Police in Pittsburgh said there is a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes in Marshall Township.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

PennDOT shows the southbound interstate is shut down between Cranberry Township and the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) interchange. There is currently no word on when it will reopen.

