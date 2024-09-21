Large python found in McCandless reunited with its owner

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — It’s the talk of Lochinvar Drive in McCandless. A python was found slithering in a yard Thursday evening.

>> Large snake found in McCandless

Channel 11 has learned the snake was reunited with its owner, but it did startle some neighbors.

“I was freaked out last night,” Sue Sullivan told Channel 11. The snake was found in a yard two houses from hers.

“It freaked me out that I have a nine-pound dog in that house. I just don’t like that it was out and about.”

It’s unclear just how that Albino Burmese Python escaped from home and found its way into the yard. Sue thinks it probably slithered through some connecting backyards.

A few commenters on the McCandless Police Department Facebook page called the snake “cute” or “beautiful.” Sue says she’s OK seeing it just once.

“To each their own, like I said, but keep it in your house. Make sure,” Sue said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group