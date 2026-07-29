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‘Last year felt way more dramatic’: Aaron Rodgers downplays last ride with Steelers

By Aaron Becker, Steelers Now
Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers meets with reporters after arriving at the NFL team's camp in Latrobe, Pa., Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Aaron Becker, Steelers Now

LATROBE, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doubled down that the 2026 season will be his last at the beginning stages of training camp.

“Yeah, this is it,” Rodgers said at the Fred Rogers Institute.“Zero debate.”

However, Rodgers isn’t feeling any of the extra emotions one may think he would, despite knowing that this year will be his final ride in the NFL.

“I thought it might. Last year felt way more dramatic to me,” Rodgers said when asked if he expects it to feel different knowing that it’s his last season. “This year, I don’t feel anything. I’m just happy to be out here with you guys, good to see some faces I haven’t seen in a while. It’s good to see the six guys that went on the trip with us again. It feels like there’s a tighter bond.”

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

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