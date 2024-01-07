Late strike sends Steelers over Ravens, to brink of playoffs

BALTIMORE — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

It wasn’t pretty, and it was definitely painful, but the Pittsburgh Steelers did what they needed to do to maximize their playoff chances with a 17-10 Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

The game was played in near-freezing temperatures and a pouring rainstorm that soaked and froze the competitors and fans alike, and made for extremely difficult offensive football.

The Steelers scored in the first quarter on a Najee Harris run. The Ravens answered in the second quarter on a pass from backup Tyler Huntley to tight end Isaiah Likely.

Then the teams settled into a back-and-forth slog-fest that matched the conditions. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph fumbled three times and running back Jaylen Warren fumbled twice, though the Ravens got just two of the five loose pigskins.

The slog was broken by a lightning blot, not from the rainstorm, but from Rudolph. The Steelers quarterback, who had been harried while passing for most of the game, stood tall and found Diontae Johnson streaking through the middle of the Baltimore defense. Johnson hauled it in for a 71-yard touchdown, the longest reception of his season.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group