Latrobe police asking for public’s help in finding locations nails have been dumped on roadways

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LATROBE, Pa. — The City of Latrobe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying locations where there are nails are the road.

Police said there has been a spike in incidents where residents are running over nails or have seen large quantities of nails dumped on the roadway.

Police are asking residents to report specific locations where large quantities of nails are on the road, according to a Facebook post. The information may help determine if the incidents are malicious acts or accidental.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Latrobe police at 724-537-5526.

