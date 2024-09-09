Latrobe Police Department looking for juvenile who stole vehicle, vandalized multiple others

LATROBE, Pa. — The Latrobe Police Department is looking for a juvenile they said “created havoc” in the city over the weekend.

A runaway juvenile suspect vandalized multiple vehicles late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, police say.

They were able to get in one vehicle and stole it.

A handgun was among several other items stolen from these vehicles.

Police say they have identified the suspect but have not released their name or exact age and only referred to them as a juvenile.

The suspect is believed to be from another part of Westmoreland County.

Anyone who lives in Latrobe who has property damaged this weekend or has video that might be helpful for this investigation is asked to call 911 or Latrobe detectives at 724-537-5526.

In the meantime, the Latrobe Police Department is working with local and statewide police to find the stolen vehicle.

The community is reminded to not leave valuable items in their vehicles and to secure them.

