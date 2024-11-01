PITTSBURGH — The community of Lawrenceville will now be enforcing nighttime parking and adding dynamic pricing.

Lawrenceville said the changes start Friday, Nov. 1. but a grace period will be in place through Nov. 14.

Parking prices from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. will cost $2 per hour. Parking from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. will now cost $2.50 per hour.

Meters will be enforced Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Lawrenceville parking changes include dynamic pricing, nighttime meter enforcement (The Lawrenceville Corporation/The Lawrenceville Corporation)

Pittsburgh City Council passed the ordinance in October last year.

The Lawrenceville Corporation said the collected money will go towards a “locally controlled source of funds for mobility improvements in Lawrenceville.”

Some improvements the community hopes to implement are enhanced sidewalks, the creation of bus shelters and bike paths.

They also argue turnover rate will now be higher for local businesses.

The original legislation was introduced by Councilwoman Deb Gross.

Last year during a public comment period, some residents told Channel 11 they feared these changes would cause businesses to suffer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Public can soon weigh in on proposal to raise parking costs in Lawrenceville

The community said this is a one-year pilot program.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group