Lawsuit settled against Butler Area School District for lead-tainted water at elementary school

BUTLER, Pa. — A class action lawsuit was filed back in 2017 accusing the Butler Area School District and its superintendent at the time of not warning parents that the water at the school was tainted.

That lawsuit was just settled and every student, roughly 210, who attended Summit Elementary at the time will be eligible for up to about 600-dollars.

The settlement, which totals about $215,000, will be paid for by the district’s insurance company.

“The other good news is any money that is left over that is not claimed or isn’t paid out actually will go back to the butler area school district and will be used in our agricultural program out at summit elementary,” District Solicitor Thomas King said.

Current Butler Area Superintendent Dr. Brian White released a statement today saying:

“We’re happy the case has been resolved, as this was a challenging time for everyone involved. We’re proud of the way our entire school community came together to move forward.”

The school was closed temporarily in 2017.

Students attended other schools in the district until the water was cleared.

They returned to Summit in January 2018.

