Lawsuit: Woman says she was injured during pierogi race at Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — A woman has filed a lawsuit, claiming she was injured during the “Running of the Pierogis” race at Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Belinda Brown, of Fayette County, says she slipped on a wet mat at the start of the race, causing her to fall and injure her shoulder. The lawsuit goes on to say she also now suffers from “nervousness, emotional tension, anxiety and depression.”

According to the lawsuit, Brown “has endured, and will continue to endure great pain, suffering, inconvenience, embarrassment, mental anguish, monetary expenditures for the care of her injury and emotional and psychological trauma.”

The lawsuit claims she may have to have one or possibly more surgeries.

The defendant in the lawsuit is Pittsburgh Associates, which is the business entity of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

