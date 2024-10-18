Leader of Butler-to-Philadelphia drug trafficking network found guilty

PITTSBURGH — A federal jury found the leader of a cross-state drug trafficking network operating in Pennsylvania guilty of several drug-related counts spanning several years.

The Department of Justice said Qureem Overton, 43, was found guilty of conspiring to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl and quantities of heroin and cocaine, as well as of distributing or possessing with intent to distribute those substances, after around three hours of deliberations.

Overton previously lived in Butler and Philadelphia and led a pipeline of drug trafficking between cities. The conviction stemmed from events that happened from January 2017 through June 2020.

Officials said Overton has prior Pennsylvania state convictions in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas for drug trafficking, robbery, and aggravated assault that resulted in state prison sentences.

Overton’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2025.

