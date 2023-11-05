At least 1 injured in crash involving UTV in Fayette County

LUZERNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash in Fayette County.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tower Hill Road and Kenny Row Road in Luzerne Township at 3:36 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple medical helicopters were called to the scene. Investigators could not confirm exactly how many people were injured at this time.

Firefighters loaded a damaged UTV onto the back of a tow truck.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

