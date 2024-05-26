At least 1 person injured after crash in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — At least one person was injured after a crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 600 block of Liberty Avenue at around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.

An SUV and car appeared to have collided.

Investigators said at least one person had to be taken to a hospital.

The SUV’s windshield and driver’s side window were shattered. Its driver’s side rearview mirror also appeared to have been flattened.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group