At least 1 person injured in crash on Route 119 in Bullskin Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Fayette County Map Fayette County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 119 in Bullskin Township early Thursday.

Fayette County dispatchers said the two-vehicle crash happened on Route 119 at Buttermore Boulevard.

Dispatch said at lease one person was taken to the hospital. There is currently no word on that person’s condition.

The crash site cleared at around 7:40 a.m.

