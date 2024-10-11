At least 1 person injured in Mount Lebanon house fire

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a house fire in Mount Lebanon on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Northridge Drive around 10:30 p.m., an Allegheny County 911 supervisor confirmed.

As of 11:40 p.m. Thursday, one person had been taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group