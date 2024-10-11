Local

At least 1 person injured in Mount Lebanon house fire

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a house fire in Mount Lebanon on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Northridge Drive around 10:30 p.m., an Allegheny County 911 supervisor confirmed.

As of 11:40 p.m. Thursday, one person had been taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

