At least 1 person killed in Maryland house explosion

BEL AIR, Md. — At least one person has died in a house explosion at a home northeast of Baltimore.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports that first responders received a call about a gas leak at a Bel Air home around 6:42 a.m. Those calls were followed by reports of an explosion.

At least one person died in the explosion. A neighbor and a Baltimore Gas and Electric worker in the area investigating the gas odor were hurt.

Firefighters are searching the debris field for any other victims.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

