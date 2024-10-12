Local

At least 1 person killed in Scottdale house fire

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI Breaking News

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — At least one person was killed in a house fire in Scottdale Saturday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the 900 block of Market Street just before 5 p.m. for a fully engulfed house.

At least one person is dead, dispatchers said. The coroner is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

