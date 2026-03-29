At least 6 people hurt in rollover crash on East Busway in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people were hurt in a rollover crash in Downtown Pittsburgh overnight.

The incident happened before 4 a.m. Sunday on the MLK Jr. East Busway, not far from the Greyhound Bus Station.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that at least six people were hurt. A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says two of the people hurt were transported in critical condition.

It appeared an SUV went through a fence, overturned and landed on its roof. There was a lot of debris from the crash scattered in the roadway, including a handgun.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group