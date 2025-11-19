Legislation named after local teacher designed to increase river safety moves forward

HARRISBURG — Bethel Park School District is remembering a beloved teacher this week as lawmakers move forward with legislation in his name.

Jon Gentile, a devoted teacher and outdoors enthusiast, tragically died in 2022 when his kayak capsized as he passed over a low-head, or run-of-river, dam, trapping him upside down in his life jacket.

Gentile’s widow, Kathy Gentile, also a teacher in the district, spoke about her husband’s life and legacy.

“He loved life. He lived a lot of life in 38 years,” she said. “It’s a loss I can’t even put into words.”

Kathy said after her husband’s death, she learned the danger of low-head dams.

“When you approach a low-head dam, it looks like an infinity pool — beautiful, serene, quiet, safe. I don’t think the average person, let alone someone who’s never kayaked, would see the danger in what’s ahead,” Kathy Gentile said.

On Tuesday, State Representative Natalie Mihalek shared Jon’s story in Harrisburg while presenting House Bill 961, which would expand requirements on river dam safety and ensure warning signs.

“Sometimes the simple act of warning that there’s a danger ahead is all it takes. In Jon’s case, there were no warnings, no signs, no indication he was passing over a very dangerous dam,” Mihalek said.

The bill passed the House committee without opposition and now moves to the full House. Currently, dams must be marked by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, but they can’t mark what they don’t know exists. The bill would require the Department of Environmental Protection to update its dam list annually, share it with the Fish and Boat Commission, and post it online.

The Bethel Park School District announced the bill’s progress on social media, and students in Mrs. Gentile’s class watched the session live. The district hopes to honor Jon’s legacy while helping prevent similar tragedies.

“It is not a political issue — it’s a moral responsibility to maintain safe waterways in our Commonwealth,” Kathy said. “My hope is this turns tragedy into purpose — that Jon’s life and legacy are not in vain, and that his life saves others.”

